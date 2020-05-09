iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.61 and its 200-day moving average is $304.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.