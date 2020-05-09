iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.