iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $133,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,521,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,555,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,871,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.46. 4,341,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.61 and its 200-day moving average is $304.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

