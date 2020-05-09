iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after buying an additional 1,461,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.39. 5,220,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,579. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

