iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $6.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.66. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $269.36.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.