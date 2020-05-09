iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 167.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,073 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,810,000 after acquiring an additional 616,763 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,380,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,773,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,577,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $105.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.07. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

