Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $153,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,598,000 after purchasing an additional 633,022 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,544,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,640,000 after purchasing an additional 699,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

