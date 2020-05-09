KBC Group NV Buys 231,008 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 211.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,008 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Hologic worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $51.99 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

