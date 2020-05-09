KBC Group NV Has $11.92 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,973 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.76% of Badger Meter worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,098,000 after acquiring an additional 162,386 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $38,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMI opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,930.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

