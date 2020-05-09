KBC Group NV Has $14.58 Million Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of W W Grainger worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

GWW opened at $285.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.96. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

