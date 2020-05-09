KBC Group NV Has $14.69 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 238,387 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $9,802,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $98.52 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.72.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

