KBC Group NV Has $15.80 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $563.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.16. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $581.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.32.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total value of $586,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,625 shares of company stock worth $19,909,935. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

