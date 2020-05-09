KBC Group NV Lowers Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,372 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,139,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 7,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.