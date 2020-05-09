KBC Group NV Sells 14,607 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 33,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 127,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 182,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $25.43 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

