Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 122,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,875. The firm has a market cap of $677.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on Kforce in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

