Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,029. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.15.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

