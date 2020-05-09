KZ Cash Price Up 3.7% This Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $88,659.25 and approximately $4,076.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.