Lamden Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $1.48 million and $11,959.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00028354 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

