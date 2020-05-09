LBRY Credits Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $291,821.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.36 or 0.02196161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00174886 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00068762 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000165 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 667,634,309 coins and its circulating supply is 359,274,493 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

