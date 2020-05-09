Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $234.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

