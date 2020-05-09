LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Sidoti decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research cut their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.37.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

