LHT Achieves Market Capitalization of $823,951.84 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $823,951.84 and $106.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.