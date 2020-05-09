LIFE Price Tops $0.0000 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, LIFE has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $4,375.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

