LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits Market Cap of $298,647.55

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $298,647.55 and approximately $81,380.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00355902 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000945 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008287 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012322 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003442 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008442 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,819,393 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

