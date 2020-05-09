LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002217 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Gatecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $3.23 million and $9,471.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015552 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002968 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.