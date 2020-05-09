Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1,692.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,052 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.34% of Steris worth $39,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,791,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steris by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Steris stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.92.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

