Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 149,314 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9,862.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,314 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $23,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,089 shares of company stock worth $2,392,350. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $182.79 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $185.67. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average is $153.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

