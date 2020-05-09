Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 100.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

NYSE BLK opened at $498.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

