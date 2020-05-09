Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $19.29 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 561,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 796,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 12,932,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,240,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

