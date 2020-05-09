Maecenas Trading Down 27.8% This Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $668,358.91 and approximately $185.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.02186119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174829 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,588,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.