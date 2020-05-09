Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MGTA stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 236,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Several research analysts have commented on MGTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

