Maincoin Hits Market Cap of $510,110.60 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. Maincoin has a total market cap of $510,110.60 and $8,241.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044543 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.03535487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00056267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031628 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,369,171 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Mercatox and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

