Matryx 1-Day Volume Tops $76,798.00 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $500,639.27 and $76,798.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matryx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, RightBTC and Huobi. Over the last week, Matryx has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matryx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.85 or 0.03569188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031598 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Matryx Token Profile

Matryx (MTX) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai.

Matryx Token Trading

Matryx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matryx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.