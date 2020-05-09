Max Property Group (MPG) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a market cap of $181,763.81 and approximately $102.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004067 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.