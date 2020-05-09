Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.23. 3,411,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,606. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.86.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Longbow Research cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

