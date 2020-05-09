MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.77% and a negative net margin of 539.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.74. 1,244,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,160. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEIP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

