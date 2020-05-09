Melon (MLN) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Melon has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a market cap of $3.79 million and $191,309.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00035146 BTC on major exchanges including Kraken, Radar Relay, Liqui and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.02178604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174425 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Bitsane, Radar Relay, Liqui and Kraken. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.