Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Decreased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,152,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded up $12.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $784.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $541.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $798.10.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.50.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

