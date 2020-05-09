Metal Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.55 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Metal has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and $8.55 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003093 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Kyber Network, Cryptopia and Upbit. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02178715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00174262 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068660 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Kyber Network, IDEX, Tidex, Livecoin, Huobi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

