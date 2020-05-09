MetaMorph Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24,171.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $45,598.17 and $24,171.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Mercatox and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.98 or 0.03576482 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00056136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031570 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008438 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, BitMart, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.