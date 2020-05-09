Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, HitBTC, Bitfinex and QBTC. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02163792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00071383 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,144,916 coins and its circulating supply is 78,144,812 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, TOPBTC, QBTC, HitBTC, RightBTC, Coinsuper, Bitfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

