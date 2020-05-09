Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $35.22 on Friday. Metlife has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

