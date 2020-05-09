Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Hits $0.0007

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Mercatox and Token Store. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $475,701.38 and $1,135.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02182600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00175835 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00041780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LATOKEN, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.