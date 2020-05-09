MIR COIN 1-Day Volume Tops $713,639.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $713,639.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,627,471 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

