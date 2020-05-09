Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,702 shares during the period. Sterling Construction accounts for about 2.0% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 2.21% of Sterling Construction worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $3,447,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 168,156 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $1,513,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $296.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Raymond F. Messer purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

