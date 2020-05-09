Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000. FTI Consulting accounts for approximately 2.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCN. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $123.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average is $117.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

