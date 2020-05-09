Monolith (TKN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,524.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $2,524.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.85 or 0.03569188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031598 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008306 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.