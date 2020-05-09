Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) have been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a coverage optimism score of -3.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $251.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,451 shares of company stock worth $14,730,068. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

