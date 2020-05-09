Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $234.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

