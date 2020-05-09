Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 21.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Visa by 783.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 126.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

